Will knock on Supreme Court’s door if VC polls delayed further, can't see people suffer: Pradyot Manikya Debbarma

Founder of Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Monday stated that if needed, he would knock on the door of the Supreme Court to hold the Village Council Election, as he cannot see people suffering in the villages.

Pradyot said that there is no written rule stating that alliance partners must agree on each other’s matters.



“If needed, we will knock on the door of the Supreme Court for the Village Council Election. To fight the VC election, we will take all necessary steps. There is no such rule in writing that alliance partners must agree on each other’s matters. This is for our people, and there are some exceptions. There are directions from the High Court that elections should be held, but even then, elections are not being conducted. Because of this, poor people are suffering, and we must give them justice. If the Election Commission is not taking any decision, then we must go to the Supreme Court. I cannot see my own people suffering for the sake of the alliance,” he said.



Reacting to the violence between BJP and Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot said that when people don’t sit and discuss issues and instead come to war, there is no difference between humans and monsters.



“We are from a small state. At this point, all parties must come together to fight against illegal immigrants. If there are differences, then everyone should sit and talk. This is a very bad culture. I am against violence. To make Tripura more developed, we must stay united so that people from outside come and invest here for the development of Tripura,” he told reporters.