Will never allow Roman script for Kokborok: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on January 27 firmly rejected the demand to introduce the Roman script for the Kokborok language, stating that the state government would not allow any move that could undermine indigenous culture and traditions.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Agartala, Saha said Kokborok is the mother tongue of most indigenous communities in Tripura and plays a vital role in preserving their cultural identity. He stressed that imposing the Roman script would pose a threat to indigenous traditions and linguistic heritage. “We will never allow Roman script for Kokborok because it threatens indigenous traditional and cultural values,” the Chief Minister said.

Saha noted that Kokborok is spoken by around 19 tribes of the North-Eastern state, accounting for nearly 14 lakh people. He urged tribal intellectuals and language experts to work towards developing an appropriate script for Kokborok that would aid its growth and long-term development. The government, he added, has not insisted on adopting Bengali or any other script for the indigenous language.

Referring to concerns raised by some groups, the Chief Minister said that if people belonging to the Chakma community can develop their own script, Kokborok-speaking communities should also be able to arrive at a consensus on an appropriate script. He warned that confusion over the script issue could hinder the progress of the language.

The Chief Minister also responded to political criticism surrounding the issue, asserting that only the BJP has worked to protect the lives, culture and traditions of indigenous people in Tripura. He said the present government has accorded due respect to the Manikya dynasty and has no intention of undermining the state’s historical legacy.

Saha pointed out that the BJP-led alliance secured 18 seats in the 2021 Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections and went on to form the council, while in the recent elections the BJP won 11 seats and its allies secured nine. He claimed that these results reflected growing public support for the party’s policies in tribal areas.

The Chief Minister said the tribal council covers nearly two-thirds of Tripura’s geographical area and maintained that his party continues to strengthen its presence among indigenous communities through governance and development initiatives.