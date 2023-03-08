TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on March 8 said that his party will not sit in the government until the demand for a constitutional solution is fulfilled.

After the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Pradyot said, “We had a meeting with the Union Home Minister Shah and in the meeting, we have discussed the problem of tribal and have proposed our demand before them. They agreed to look into the problem of the tribal and have assured us that there will be a constitutional solution to our problem and will appoint interlocutors in three to four days to solve it”.

Also Read: Amit Shah has appointed interlocutor for TIPRA Motha's demand seeking ‘constitutional solution’, says Pradyot Debbarma

Claiming that similar arrangements like Nagaland will be made for Tripura, Pradyot has said, “The government of India will officially appoint interlocutors and they have given us in writing. We are not sitting in government or a cabinet and will think after the solution. We want to solve the problem of tribal then we will think our selves”.

He said that this understanding is between the government of India and Tipra Motha and no committee will be formed.

TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on March 8 said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has decided to appoint an interlocutor for the ‘constitutional solution’ of the indigenous people of Tripura.

The statement of Pradyot came after an hour-long meeting at the state guest house with the Home Minister Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha shortly after the oath-taking ceremony of BJP government.

After the meeting, Pradyot said the Home Minister has started the process for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura.



