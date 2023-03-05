TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma in response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comment regarding talks, stated on March 5 that the TIPRA Motha is prepared for talks but only for a constitutional solution. Debbarma stated that TIPRA Motha was established to seek a constitutional resolution.

"We are also prepared to have a conversation, but we are prepared to discuss a constitutional solution. We'll come if you treat us with respect when you invite us. However, if you ask us to submit a post, we are not prepared. For this reason, TIPRA Motha was not formed", said the TIPRA Motha Chief stated while further adding, "The TIPRA Motha was formed for a constitutional solution."

The TIPRA Motha chief added that if the saffron party welcomes them formally, they are prepared for talks, however just on condition, to have a discussion on a sacred arrangement.

"I need to be officially invited, but it has nothing to do with posts or seat sharing; A constitutional solution must be presented to us. "We will come and talk if you call us for that," Pradyot Deb Barma added.

Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma, stated on March 4 that the BJP is willing to discuss Greater Tipraland with TIPRA Motha to resolve tribal people's issues, but the saffron party will not discuss Greater Tipraland because the BJP will not allow Tripura. any division

"TIPRA Motha raised specific issues in regards to the government assistance of the ancestral individuals. We are prepared to meet with them, we want to talk to them, and we want to find a solution to the problems that tribal people have, but we can't talk about Greater Tipraland. We don't want to divide the state of Tripura. Tripura will continue to be one. "Both the central government and the state government will be ready in the greater Tripura for whatever needs to be discussed and addressed," CM Sarma stated.



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