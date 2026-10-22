Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on October 21 condemned the alleged racial abuse of a youth from Tripura by Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen, warning that the Delhi and Tripura police would take action against the accused.

In a post on X, Rijiju said there had been a delay in filing an official complaint but asserted that the accused would face consequences. He also criticised those who tolerate such behaviour, holding them responsible for allowing hatred to spread in society.

“This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson,” Rijiju said.

“People who tolerate such wicked behaviour in society are also responsible for the spread of hatred,” he added.

The minister's remarks came after a video featuring Shokeen allegedly making racially derogatory remarks against a youth from Tripura went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage across the Northeast.

Following the backlash, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to coordinate with the Delhi Police over the matter. Political leaders across party lines also condemned the alleged remarks and called for action against the content creator.

A complaint has been lodged with the Tripura Police, accusing Shokeen of racial harassment, cyberbullying and making derogatory remarks against the state's indigenous communities.

Amid the growing criticism, Shokeen issued a video apology on Facebook, claiming that the exchange was scripted and intended as humour. He said the youth featured in the video was known to him and had previously worked at a friend's cafe in Ahmedabad.

Shokeen maintained that both of them were joking during the exchange and denied any intention to insult the youth or any community.

“I had no intention of saying anything bad about anyone. If anyone felt bad, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. I respect everyone,” he said.

He also apologised specifically to the people of Tripura, saying he had not intended to offend them through the video.

“My brothers from Tripura, I apologise to all of you with folded hands. Brotherhood is top priority. I am sorry,” he added.

The incident has triggered demands for action against the content creator, with political leaders condemning the alleged remarks and calling for accountability.