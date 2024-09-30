A 62-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her own family members in West Tripura on Saturday. The victim was tied to a tree and set on fire in Khamarbari, located within the Champaknagar police station jurisdiction.

Authorities were alerted to the incident and quickly dispatched a team to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered the woman's charred remains still bound to the tree. The body was immediately transported to a local hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have taken the victim's two sons into custody on suspicion of involvement in the crime. The brothers are scheduled to appear in court today, where investigators will seek remand for further questioning.

According to officials, the motive behind this gruesome act is believed to stem from a family dispute. The elderly woman had been living under the care of her sons since her husband's death approximately 18 months ago. One son resided with her, while the other lived in Agartala.