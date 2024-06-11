A woman beat her 8-year-old son to death in West Joynagar, Tripura, reportedly due to her inability to handle the minor's misbehaviour. The incident occurred on June 10 evening, and the accused, Suprabha Gowala, has been taken into custody by the West Agartala Police Station.

According to the police, Suprabha Gowala, a resident of Kailashahar, had recently moved to a rented house in West Joynagar with her son after being abandoned by her husband, Ram Gowala. On Monday evening, around 6 pm, Suprabha allegedly bound her son with a rope and beat him to death with a bamboo stick.

During questioning, Suprabha confessed to the crime, stating that her son's behaviour had become unbearable for her, and she could not handle his misbehaviour. She claimed that the child would steal money from the house and create trouble when taken to her workplace, causing her immense distress.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder. Suprabha Gowala, who also has a married daughter, reportedly stated that she would accept any punishment, including the death penalty, for her crime.

The police have recovered the minor's body from the scene, and an investigation is ongoing to gather further details about the incident.