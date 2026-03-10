Women’s self-reliance essential for a strong society, government to open 10 'Naari Adalat' on pilot project: Tripura Minister

Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy today, March 10 stressed the importance of empowering girls through education and self-reliance, stating that a self-reliant mother can guide her child towards a responsible and independent future.



The minister was speaking while inaugurating the State-wide International Women’s Day 2026 programme held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki ry Bhavan in Agartala.



He said that just as education helps mothers raise their children properly, self-reliance enables them to instill confidence and independence in the next generation.



Roy emphasized that every family should encourage girl children to become self-reliant along with receiving traditional education. “An environment must be created where girls gain confidence and can earn the right to live with dignity and respect in society,” he said.

Highlighting government initiatives, the minister said that several projects of both the Central and State governments are being implemented in Tripura for the development of women. As a result, the number of women’s Self-Help Groups and “Lakhpati Didis” in the state is steadily increasing.

He noted that women from the state are now making their mark at both national and international levels. Roy also called for greater awareness among citizens to prevent social issues such as child marriage and deaths caused by premature motherhood.

During the programme, the minister virtually launched the pilot project “Nari Adalat” of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. In the first phase, the initiative will be introduced in 10 gram panchayats across the state.

He also virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction of a recreation centre for the differently-abled on the premises of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department at Ujan Abhaynagar in Agartala.

Chairperson of the Tripura Child Protection Rights Commission Jayanti Debbarma also addressed the gathering. She urged guardians and citizens to actively participate in efforts to prevent child marriage and eradicate the dowry system.