'Won't allow anarchy': Tripura minister accuses opposition of politicising NEET paper leak

Tripura Tourism and Transport Minister and senior BJP leader Sushanta Chowdhury on July 23 accused the Congress and other opposition parties of exploiting the NEET paper leak controversy for political gains, alleging that they were attempting to create unrest and tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP's state headquarters in Agartala, Chowdhury claimed that the opposition was deliberately misleading students and the public by spreading confusion over the issue instead of engaging in constructive dialogue.

He warned that the government would deal firmly with any attempt to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country.

"The opposition is trying to derive political mileage from the NEET issue by creating unrest and spreading baseless allegations against the Prime Minister and the Union Education Minister," Chowdhury alleged.

The minister said incidents of examination paper leaks had also occurred during previous governments but accused the opposition of remaining silent on those cases. Referring to the Congress-led UPA government, he alleged that several corruption scandals and examination paper leak cases surfaced during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure, with many accused never being brought to justice.

Chowdhury further alleged that certain forces, with support from foreign countries, were attempting to put pressure on the Central government and damage India's reputation through negative campaigns.

He maintained that the Centre was treating the NEET paper leak case with utmost seriousness and was prepared to discuss the issue in Parliament.

"Instead of participating in a meaningful discussion, the opposition is making baseless allegations against the Prime Minister and the Education Minister," he said.

Highlighting the Centre's response, Chowdhury referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to establish fast-track courts for the speedy trial of those involved in examination paper leaks.

He said the decision sends a clear message that no individual or organisation responsible for jeopardising the future of students would be spared.

The minister also assured that the investigation into the NEET paper leak would be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner, with stringent legal action against anyone found guilty.