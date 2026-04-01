Won’t compromise with my people for political alliances: Pradyot urges support for future generations

Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma today, April 1 urged people to cast their votes for those who will stand up for the rights of the next generation and the future of the community.

He said that he does not want to enter into any alliance for the sake of a few leaders, as he cannot compromise with his own people.

Pradyot made these remarks while addressing the first election campaign of the Tipra Motha Party at Silachari Motor Stand in Gomati district today.

“Some leaders told me to go into an alliance with 14 seats for Tipra Motha and the remaining 14 for the BJP. I refused. I cannot compromise. They said we would get money, posts, and departments. But I said that would benefit only a few individuals. What about the poor tribal people and their future? That is why I did not agree to the alliance. I am in politics not to earn money, but to ensure respect, rights, and a better future for my people,” said Pradyot.

He further said that communities such as the Mog, Chakma, and Tripuri are all poor, yet remain divided.

“Your children are not going to school, you have no water, no jobs, no roads—yet we are divided. Why? We must unite. You have voted for many political parties, but now vote thinking about your next generation and your children. Only then will real change and development come, and we will be able to lead Tripura,” he added.

Pradyot also warned that some political parties may try to lure voters with money, livestock, and other incentives.

“You must tell them that you do not need such things. What you need is a good future for your next generation. Demand roads, hospitals, and schools instead. Then cast your vote,” he said.

“I don’t just need your vote; I need your trust and support. In the coming 18 months, we will hold protests for the next generation for the youth, our community, and our future. You must vote for those who will speak for the rights of your children and the future of the community,” he told the gathering.

Pradyot also referred to a statement by Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who said that people would not get their own script for their language unless they voted for the government.

“I have always said the opposite first give rights and education to the next generation, and then ask for votes. They say monarchy is over, but then why has the state government not conducted village council elections?” he added.