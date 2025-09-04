World Bank allocates Rs 1,400 crore for tribal development in West Tripura under Adi Karma Yogi Abhiyan 2025

The Adi Karma Yogi Abhiyan 2025, a flagship initiative of the Central Government, has commenced in West District, Tripura, with the support of a Rs 1,400 crore fund sanctioned by the World Bank.

The program aims to bridge developmental gaps in tribal areas and pave the way for a fully developed Tripura by 2047.

Addressing a press conference Dr Vishal Kumar, West District Magistrate said that the ambitious project will target 47 village committees spanning three subdivisions, eight blocks, and 35 revenue villages in West District.

He said that in a concerted effort to ensure holistic development, multiple departments—including Tribal Welfare, Health, Education, Social Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayat, Drinking Water, Construction, and ARDD—will work collaboratively under this initiative.

“As part of the program, saturation camps have already been conducted under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Udna Gram Yojana, providing tribals with essential facilities, including issuance of various certificates. The Adi Karma Yogi Abhiyan aims to fill remaining gaps in services and bring all developmental indicators in tribal areas up to target levels by 2030. World Bank has committed Rs 1,400 crore for this program, and additional funding will be sought from the Central Government if required”, said the District Magistrate.

He added that workshops and training sessions are scheduled as part of the initiative.

During the ‘Seva Parva’ from September 17 to October 2, departments will organize workshops, while orientation and skill development training for District Master Trainers will be held on September 20 at the West District Magistrate’s Conference Hall.

Further training sessions for Village Master Trainers, three-tier Panchayat members, and Self-Help Group members are planned between September 23-25, October 7-10, October 13-24, and October 27-31 at various block and village committee offices. These trained trainers will prepare Village Action Plans aimed at addressing service gaps in tribal areas.

Additional District Magistrate Arup Deb and District Tribal Welfare Officer Uttam Bhowmik were also present during the press briefing.