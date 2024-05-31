The Head of the Department of Community Medicine, Dr Subrata Baidya said that almost 50 per cent of women are consuming tobacco, which is creating serious health issues among women in Tripura.

While observing World No Tobacco Day, organised by the Department of Community Medicine, Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), and GB Pant Hospital, Dr. Subrata Baidya said that a series of initiatives have been undertaken to create awareness among patients about the side effects of tobacco consumption.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Baidya said, “We have undertaken two programs, including a signature campaign and a rally against the use of tobacco, to create awareness. In our state, the major problem is that among 100 people, 50 are smokers, and the number of women who consume tobacco is over 50 per cent. In Hyderabad, which produces tobacco, the number of women consuming tobacco is 13 per cent, whereas in our state, it is more than 50 per cent.”

The doctor further informed that due to the ill effects of tobacco, the women in Tripura are facing serious health issues.

“Women in our state who consume tobacco are facing health issues, including trends of premature births and abortions, as reported by NFHS-5. To decrease these trends, we are creating awareness and holding such programs,” he said.

As part of that, an awareness rally was organised from GB Pant Hospital premises which saw the participation from students of AGMC. Health Department Director Dr Sanjib Debbarma, GB Pant Hospital Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kanak Chowdhury and others were present.