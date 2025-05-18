Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has raised concerns over a growing trend among IAS officers who fail to return to the state after their central deputation ends. Addressing a public event on Sunday, Saha revealed that he has formally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue, although he did not name any specific officers.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the upcoming Civil Service Officers' Institute at Kunjaban, Saha said the state government is committed to improving working conditions for bureaucrats. “I hope the officers will not request me to get a deputation to go outside the state after the inauguration of such an institute, where necessary facilities will be available,” he remarked.

The institute is aimed at providing better infrastructure and support for civil servants within Tripura, in an effort to dissuade them from seeking prolonged assignments outside the state. The chief minister expressed his hope that the new facility would help retain administrative talent in the region.

While acknowledging that deputations are a part of normal bureaucratic movement, Saha voiced concern about officers who actively avoid returning to Tripura. “It triggers a problem when they become reluctant to return to the state,” he said. He also pointed to instances where officials “get involved in lobbying indirectly” to extend their stay outside the state.

Despite his criticism, the chief minister took time to commend the bureaucrats for their role in implementing policy, noting the state’s budget increase from Rs 27,000 crore in 2024–25 to Rs 32,000 crore for the 2025–26 fiscal year. He described this as part of a broader push for comprehensive development.

Saha also reflected on his own career path, saying, “I had no target to be a doctor, but I became a doctor. I also went on to this position. It is the people's blessings.”

The issue of bureaucratic retention in northeastern states has long been a challenge, with many officers seeking assignments in metro regions due to better infrastructure and career prospects. Tripura’s leadership appears intent on reversing this trend by investing in institutional support and directly raising the matter with the Centre. (PTI)