The Tripura Police have detained one person for his alleged involvement in leaking the exam answer key for a recruitment examination of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

After the leak of answer key, the TTAADC administration has postponed the recruitment exams to fulfil 110 vacant posts of sub-zonal development officers and deputy principal officers.

Speaking with reporters, West Agartala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Paritosh Das said that yesterday, Pradip Debbarma, a board member of the exam for recruiting Sub-Zonal Officers and Deputy Principal Officers for TTAADC, filed a case alleging that the exam answer key had been leaked a day before the exam, which was supposed to be held on June 9.

“The complaint was lodged against two persons, and we have registered a case. The complaint was against Sujoy Ghosh and Chayan Saha. We have detained Chayan Saha, and interrogation is underway. He is a resident of Advisor Chowmuhani and runs a xerox shop. The question paper and answer sheet were given to him for xerox by Board Chairman Data Mohan Jamatia. According to preliminary interrogation, the leak occurred from there,” he said.