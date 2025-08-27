Yaba worth Rs 10 lakh seized near Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura

Tripura Police, during an operation, seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 lakh near the barbed wire fencing of the Indo-Bangladesh international border in Sonamura sub-division of Sepahijala district.



Officer-in-Charge of Sonamura Police Station, Tapas Das, said that late last night, during patrolling duty at NC Nagar area near the Indo-Bangla border fence, police recovered and seized a total of 10,000 Yaba tablets, kept in 50 plastic pouches wrapped with cellotape, as unclaimed.



“After observing all legal formalities, the contraband was seized as unclaimed. Sonamura Police Station has started an investigation to identify the owner of these illegal Yaba tablets. The estimated market value of the seized tablets is approximately Rs 10 lakh,” he said.