Youth Congress alleges lathicharge by CRPF during protest in Agartala

The Tripura Youth Congress on Monday, June 15, alleged that several of its activists were injured after CRPF personnel resorted to a lathicharge during a protest programme in Agartala, while police maintained that only two persons sustained minor injuries.

The protest was organised by the Youth Congress to press for a five-point charter of demands, including action on rising prices, corruption and unemployment.

Tripura Youth Congress president Neel Kamal Saha claimed that seven party activists were injured when CRPF jawans used force to disperse demonstrators.

“We strongly condemn the role of the CRPF jawans because they caned our supporters without any command from the police authority,” Saha told reporters.

He alleged that two activists suffered head injuries during the incident and said the organisation would file a First Information Report (FIR) against a CRPF officer whom it accused of assaulting protesters during what it described as a peaceful demonstration.

“It seems we cannot raise our voice for the interests of the younger generation,” Saha said.

However, police disputed the extent of the injuries reported by the party.

Officer-in-Charge of West Agartala Police Station Rana Chatterjee said only two persons sustained minor injuries during what he described as a mild lathicharge.

Chatterjee said 63 Youth Congress activists were taken into preventive custody for violating the law during the protest. All those detained were released later in the evening.

The incident has triggered a fresh confrontation between the opposition Congress and the authorities, with the Youth Congress alleging excessive use of force against protesters.

The organisation said it had identified the CRPF officer allegedly involved in the incident and would discuss the matter with senior party leaders before lodging a formal complaint.