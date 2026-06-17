Youth Congress demands probe against CRPF officer for abuse of power during protest

Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (TPYC) on Wednesday, June 17, wrote a letter to the state’s Human Right Commission to take conduct an enquiry by taking an immediate cognizance regarding the violation of human rights and abuse of power by CRPF Officer during a protest over NEET issue.



TPYC President Neel Kamal Saha said that a severe violation of fundamental human rights committed by CRPF Officer Sri Ram Kumar, having a three star rank, of 140 battalion deployed on 15th June 2026, at the spot of barricading on the Akhaura Road in between RMS Chowmuhani and IGM Hospital.



“On June 15 at about 12:30 PM, peaceful procession of the Tripura Pradesh, Youth Congress, commenced from Congress Bhavan Agartala, and after covering a part of the Agartala Town area towards RMS Chowmuhani and reached the point where the police constructed the barricade. A large section of police force was deployed over the area and the OC West Agartala PS, the SDPO Sadar were present at the spot apart from a section of CRPF personal under the command of one Ramkumar”, he said.



He said that as the protesters where demonstrating slogans against the "NEET paper leak" demanding resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan union education minister, all of a sudden, Ram Kumar inflicted Lathi charge without any provocation uttering offensive and abusive language on our Youth Congress activist, not even sparing female persons.



“As a consequence, several of our activist suffered serious and grave injuries, including head injury, fracture of bones, profuse bleeding, and so on, Ram Kumar also attempted to outrage the modesty of our female activist. All this was done without any order from the higher police officials who were present there. Under the aforesaid fact and circumstance I respectfully request that the commission take immediate cognizance of this matter under its statutory mandate, initiate and enquiry, and ensure justice for the victims”, he said.