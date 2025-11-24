Youth missing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s story, says Tripura CM as state reports 20,000 jobs

Emphasising the need to familiarise younger citizens with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s role in shaping a unified India, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 24 said awareness about Patel’s work remains limited among many youths and must be addressed.

Speaking after flagging off the Sardar@150 Unity March at the Circuit House in Agartala, he noted that the nationwide commemorations marking Patel’s 150th birth anniversary aim to highlight “his unmatched dedication to the nation”, with schools and colleges hosting debates and related programmes.

Saha said he will travel to Gujarat on November 25 to join a Padayatra in honour of Patel, adding that all state leaders have been invited to take part.

“Discussions will take place at several points along the route,” he said, while cautioning that attempts to undermine national unity persist and will be closely monitored.

He also pointed to the state government’s employment record, claiming that more than 20,000 jobs have been created in Tripura so far and promising additional opportunities in the coming months.