Youth suffer in paramilitary exams held in remote Mizoram says Tripura Congress, slams Centre

Tripura Pradesh Congress today launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state and central governments over the recent conduct of paramilitary recruitment physical tests in Mizoram, alleging negligence, indifference, and incompetence in safeguarding the interests of job seekers from the state.



In a statement, the party said that while recruitment rallies for paramilitary forces were earlier conducted in Tripura itself with written, physical, and medical tests held in Agartala, this year the venue for the physical test was suddenly shifted to Jauhasang, a remote hilly area near Aizawl in Mizoram.

The Congress alleged that the last-minute announcement left little time for candidates to prepare. With poor transport facilities, exorbitant travel fares, inflated hotel charges, and food costs, financially weak candidates from Tripura were forced to face extreme hardships.



“Many boys had to spend nights on the road, some fell ill, while others suffered fractures and injuries while running on rocky terrain,” the statement read.



The party claimed that around 8,000 candidates, including 2,000 girls from Tripura, had qualified in the written examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission between February 4 and 25, and results were declared on June 24. But when the physical tests were scheduled between August 20 and 28 in Mizoram, candidates were caught off guard.

Holding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s department and the state government equally responsible, the Pradesh Congress demanded that the girls’ physical tests be immediately shifted to Agartala, all injured and sick candidates be given free medical treatment at government expense, and all affected candidates be brought back and provided another chance to appear for the physical examination.



The statement further said, “Instead of treating Modi-Amit Shah’s words as scriptures to protect power and self-interest, the state government must pressure the Centre to ensure justice for the unemployed youth of Tripura.”