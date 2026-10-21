The Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) of Tripura has lodged a formal complaint with the Officer-in-Charge of New Capital Complex Police Station in , Agartala, seeking legal action against Instagram user Amir Shokeen over an allegedly offensive video targeting an indigenous youth from Tripura.

In its complaint dated October 21, 2026, the organisation accused Shokeen of cyberbullying, racial harassment, hate speech and defamation, alleging that the video insulted not only the individual youth but also the people and the state of Tripura, as well as the wider Northeast region.

According to the complaint, the video was uploaded on September 19, 2026, and circulated on Instagram under the handle @amirshokeen. YTF alleged that the accused verbally abused an indigenous youth from Tripura in Delhi, repeatedly referred to him as “Chinese” and used an obscene derogatory term for Tripura while recording the interaction for social media content.

The federation stated that such alleged conduct amounts to racial humiliation and undermines the dignity of indigenous citizens.

It also expressed concern that such incidents could reinforce regional prejudice and create an atmosphere of hostility towards people from the Northeast living in metropolitan cities.

“Racism under the guise of humour or social media content is unacceptable,” the organisation stated in its complaint, asserting that freedom of expression should not be used as a justification for racial abuse or public humiliation.

YTF has urged the police to register an FIR against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, 2000. The organisation has also called for coordination with the cybercrime authorities and Delhi Police to investigate the incident and initiate appropriate legal proceedings.

The complaint was signed by YTF President Suraj Debbarma, James Debbarma, General Secretary of the federation, Prasmit Debbarma, President of the Khowai district unit, Sujoy Uchoi, President of the Gomati district unit, and other district-level office-bearers.

The federation has called for prompt intervention by the authorities, stressing the need to protect the dignity and rights of indigenous people and citizens from the Northeast.