Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) has announced plans for a peaceful rally on May 16, 2024, at the Indo-Myanmar border to protest against the Indian government’s decision to fence the border and abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

The decision was made during a meeting held at the ZORO general headquarters in Treasury Square on Tuesday, chaired by R. Sangkawia, President of ZORO. The meeting revolved around discussions regarding the implications of fencing the border.

Members expressed strong opposition to the decision to scrap the FMR, stating that it signifies a move towards dividing brethren and further oppressing Zo children. They emphasized their firm stance against it and announced plans for the peaceful rally to be held at the Burma border.

ZORO has called upon all Mizo people, as well as individuals from Burma, to join the rally in solidarity. Additionally, they have urged border villages to participate in the protest.

This announcement follows a demonstration held in February at the Vanapa Hall premises, where the NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) in Mizoram, comprising five major NGOs, also voiced their strong opposition to the scrapping of the FMR.

During the demonstration, hundreds of protestors from various age groups gathered, displaying placards with slogans such as “We don’t want border fencing,” highlighting the widespread discontent regarding the government’s decision.

Also read: Major fire breaks out in Assam's Lumding, five business establishments gutted in blaze