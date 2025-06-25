Arunachal: CBSE to open sub-regional office in Itanagar

In a significant move to bolster the educational infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for the establishment of a Sub-Regional Office in Itanagar.

An agreement was signed today, 25 June 2025, facilitating the temporary housing of this office within the SCERT campus at Gohpur Tinali, Chimpu. This initiative underscores the state's commitment to enhancing educational service delivery.

The agreement allocates 1720 square feet in the old SCERT building for this purpose. This dedicated space will serve as the hub for CBSE-related activities and matters concerning schools in Arunachal Pradesh.

The establishment of this office reflects a concerted effort to bring more tailored and efficient services to the region, starting from the 2025–26 academic year. This move is anticipated to significantly improve the administrative and educational support provided to local schools.



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The new Sub-Regional Office will be managed by J. Pankaj Bage, who takes on the role of CBSE Sub-Regional Officer for Itanagar. His leadership is expected to facilitate the smooth operation of CBSE services in the area, ensuring that schools and students receive timely and effective support. The office aims to address local needs and enhance the responsiveness of CBSE services.

The decision to establish this office is part of a broader strategy to make CBSE services more accessible and locally relevant. By having a dedicated office in Itanagar, the CBSE hopes to improve coordination and service delivery, empowering schools and students across the state. This is in line with broader educational governance goals aiming to decentralise administrative functions.

Overall, the establishment of the CBSE Sub-Regional Office is seen as a step forward for the educational system in Arunachal Pradesh. It is poised to strengthen the relationship between CBSE and local educational institutions, providing a framework for more efficient management and support. The initiative is expected to have lasting impacts on educational outcomes in the region.

This development marks a positive change in the educational landscape of Arunachal Pradesh, offering a model for other regions seeking to improve their educational service frameworks. It highlights the importance of collaboration between national educational bodies and state-level institutions to achieve common goals in education.