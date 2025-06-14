The All Sil Sango Circle Youth Association of the Papum Pare District in Arunachal Pradesh has raised serious allegations of corruption against Er Gollo Tara, the Executive Engineer of the Rural Works Department (RWD) in Sagalee Division. In a complaint addressed to the Officer in Charge at Itanagar Police Station, the association alleges possession of disproportionate assets amounting to more than 1.5 crores.

The association, representing the Sagalee Assembly constituency, has called for a comprehensive investigation into Er Gollo Tara's financials. They have urged that his retirement benefits be withheld until the investigation concludes, reflecting ongoing concerns regarding corruption in the regional administration. The association's demands are not only about justice but also about setting a standard for accountability and transparency.

According to the association, the details provided in their complaint highlight significant breaches of trust and alleged misuse of office by the Executive Engineer. They hope these revelations will prompt an immediate and thorough examination by the authorities, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of truth.



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The allegations put forth underline the need for transparency and accountability within government departments in Arunachal Pradesh. The association's demands include holding officials accountable to maintain public trust and ensure ethical governance. This call for accountability is crucial for restoring faith in public institutions and ensuring that similar issues are addressed effectively.

The association stresses that swift action is necessary from the police to investigate the claims, urging that suspending retirement benefits would prevent potential dissipation of assets during the investigation. This measure is viewed as a critical step to preserve the integrity of the inquiry process and to ensure that justice is served.

The accusations against Er Gollo Tara have sparked discussions within the community, raising awareness about the broader issue of corruption. The outcome of this investigation could potentially set a precedent for addressing similar issues, underscoring the importance of transparency and accountability in public service. Community members are keenly watching the developments, hoping for a resolution that reinforces ethical standards and promotes a culture of integrity.