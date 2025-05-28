The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) is reinforcing its stance against the practices of polygamy and polyandry within the Galo community. This initiative dates back to the resolutions initially adopted during the 10th Galo Baanv Kvbaa held in Dari in 2016. The society has consistently expressed its commitment to curbing these practices, culminating in a reaffirmation at the Governing Body Meeting on 21 May 2022 in Itanagar. The resolutions aim to safeguard the rights of women and ensure that individuals practising these customs are not appointed to pivotal roles such as President and General Secretary within the GWS Apex Body.

The core of these resolutions is to discourage polygamy and polyandry, which are seen as antiquated social evils. According to Article 8 of the GWS Bye-Laws, these practices must be eradicated "to build a refined and scientific society." The resolutions dictate that individuals known to engage in these practices are prohibited from holding significant positions in the society's leadership. This measure reflects the GWS's commitment to aligning leadership roles with the community's moral and ethical standards.

Despite having substantial records supporting these resolutions, the society has faced challenges in publicly implementing them. The resolutions were not initially circulated widely, as noted by submissions from the Women's Wing of GWS to the President, emphasising the need for broader dissemination. The GWS has been proactive in addressing this oversight, ensuring that the resolutions are now communicated effectively for implementation.



Also Read: Minister inspects Naharlagun helipad to tackle traffic and improve roads

The demand for an end to polygamy and polyandry has been persistent among the women of the Galo community. These practices are widely regarded as detrimental to the social fabric and women's rights within the community. The society does not seek to interfere with personal choices but stresses the collective responsibility to uphold these community resolutions. This approach underscores the GWS's dedication to fostering an equitable environment for all members.

Throughout the years, the GWS has conducted multiple meetings and discussions, including a significant Silver Jubilee meeting in January 2025, to address these issues. The resolutions have been a product of extensive deliberations and consensus among community elders, delegates, and representatives, highlighting the collective resolve to protect women's rights.

The GWS's efforts are a testament to its commitment to change, driven by the collective wisdom of the community. The society continues to urge its members to adhere to these resolutions, recognising the importance of a unified approach to eradicating these social practices. The notification of these resolutions is effective immediately, marking a pivotal step in society's journey towards social refinement.