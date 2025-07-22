15 establishments fined in Arunachal's Namsai for operating without valid trade licences

A joint surprise market inspection was conducted on July 22, 2025, in Namsai township by a multi-departmental team comprising officials from Trade and Commerce, Town Magistrate, Legal Metrology, Health and Family Welfare, Tax & Excise, Veterinary, Urban Development, Food & Civil Supply, and the Police.

During the inspection, penalties were imposed on 15 establishments operating without valid trade licences, in violation of the Trade and Commerce notification dated July 29, 2009.

Two cases were also booked under Section 24 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, for the use of unverified weights in commercial transactions.



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Furthermore, four shopkeepers were found operating without mandatory FSSAI licences. Inner Line Permits (ILPs) were checked, and all commercial establishments were advised to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in their surroundings.

Officials stated that similar enforcement drives will continue to ensure strict compliance with existing laws and protect public interest.