Arunachal govt school gets much-needed facelift through power grid CSR initiative

Lal Bahadur Shastri Vidya Niketan School-I, a Police Welfare School in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, has finally received a major infrastructure boost, thanks to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Established in 1997, the school caters to around 550–600 students from Nursery to Class VIII, including 16 children from the Puroik community, 3 orphans, and 4 children of staff members—all of whom are provided free education.

Despite its noble mission, the school had long struggled without a proper assembly shed, leaving students exposed during morning gatherings in harsh weather conditions.



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This pressing issue has now been resolved under the leadership of Power Grid’s Chief General Manager Shri Pradeep Kumar and Chief Manager Ashok Meena.

The newly constructed shed will provide long-overdue relief to students and staff during assemblies in both rainy and hot seasons.

To mark the occasion, Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom, along with Power Grid officers, visited the school and interacted warmly with the children.

The East Kameng District Police expressed deep gratitude to Power Grid for their humanitarian support, calling the initiative a “noble contribution” toward the betterment of education and welfare in the region.