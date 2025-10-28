33% women reservation lottery conducted for panchayat seats in West Kameng

The District Election Office, West Kameng, on October 28 conducted the draw of lots for 33% reservation of seats for women in the Zila Parishad, Gram Panchayat, and Gram Panchayat Chairperson constituencies at the Kameng Club in Bomdila.

The process was carried out under the supervision of Dechin Doka, District Panchayat Development Officer (DPDO)-cum-In-Charge District Election Officer (DEO), who explained the rules and procedures for the reservation draw as outlined in the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997, and the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Delimitation of Constituencies and Reservation of Seats) (Amendment) Rules, 2018.



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The event was attended by administrative officers from all sub-divisions, representatives of political parties, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, senior citizens, villagers, and members of the public, ensuring transparency in the draw process.

Out of the 13 Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) seats in the district, four constituencies — Thembang, Dirang, Thrizino, and Jerigaon — were declared reserved for women. Similar draws were also held to determine women-reserved seats for 110 Gram Panchayat Chairpersons (GPCs) and 503 Gram Panchayat Members (GPMs) across West Kameng district.

The draw marks a significant step toward ensuring greater women’s representation in local self-governance and strengthening the spirit of grassroots democracy ahead of the upcoming Panchayati Raj elections in Arunachal Pradesh.