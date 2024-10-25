In a vibrant celebration of the 62nd Walong Day, the Indian Army's cycling expedition team triumphantly completed a three-day adventure, covering an impressive 251 kilometers through the stunning Lohit Valley. The expedition was officially concluded today at the Namti War Memorial, marking a significant event in the region.

The cycling expedition, organized in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), traversed three border districts: Namsai, Lohit, and Anjaw. The journey commenced on October 21, 2024, when Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Chowna Mein, flagged off the event at the Golden Pagoda. He was joined by senior officials from the Indian Army, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and NEEPCO, along with 750 enthusiastic locals from Namsai and Lohit who gathered to support the cyclists.

The expedition featured 62 cyclists from the Indian Army, adventurous participants from Pune, and local cycling enthusiasts. Over three days, the team navigated diverse and challenging terrains, including the Kamlang Nagar Tiger Reserve and Wakro, ultimately reaching the revered Parshuram Kund. Along their route, the cyclists engaged with the local community in Hayuliang, promoting adventure tourism and highlighting the importance of health and fitness in everyday life.

Cyclists pedaled alongside the pristine Lohit River, passing through the vibrant village of Walong, a community rich in culture and history. The journey fostered a spirit of unity and resilience among the participants, who celebrated the beauty of their surroundings while honoring the sacrifices of those who served in the armed forces.

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