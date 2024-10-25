A clash occurred between Assam Rifles and NSCN(KYA) in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh at 4 am today.

The incident took place as the NSCN(KYA) team was moving from Wakka towards the Indo-Myanmar border.

The NSCN(KYA) team initiated the attack by firing at the Assam Rifles personnel. In the retaliatory action by the Assam Rifles, a cadre of the NSCN(KYA) was killed.



This is a breaking story.



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