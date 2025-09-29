Academician from Arunachal bags International Millennium Impact Award

Renowned academician and Principal of Government College, Seppa, Dr. Robin Hissang Tadung has been honoured with the International Millennium Impact Award 2025 under the Academic Entrepreneurship category.

The award, conferred by the Shri Paramhans Education & Research Foundation Trust, New Delhi, was presented at a ceremony held at Research Gateway, Shanker Garden. It recognizes Dr. Tadung’s outstanding contribution in the field of Political Science, marking his growing influence as a scholar and thought leader.

Now in its 11th edition, the International Millennium Impact Award celebrates individuals who have made a lasting impact through their work in academics, research, and innovation.



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Dr. Tadung’s research covers a broad spectrum of issues, from traditional knowledge and political governance to socio-cultural dynamics of the region. His scholarship includes influential works on water politics in the India-China context and the role of indigenous customary laws. His book “Tales from the Dawn-lit Mountains” has earned critical acclaim and has been longlisted for major literary awards.

Beyond his academic achievements, Dr. Tadung is widely regarded as a resource person in national and international forums, engaging on themes ranging from education policy to national security. He has also represented Arunachal Pradesh in global summits on intellectual property and innovation, advocating for stronger legal frameworks to safeguard indigenous knowledge systems.

Dr. Tadung’s recognition with the International Millennium Impact Award 2025 further cements his stature as a scholar whose work bridges academia, policy, and cultural preservation.