The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein on February 5 revealed on his social media post that Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai has showed interest to visit Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of Northeast to shoot the next episodes of the popular web series 'Family Man'.

The deputy CM of Arunachal, who recently visited Jaipur, met Manoj Bajpai at the airport where during their interaction the later expressed his willingness to visit Arunachal and other Northeastern States to explore sites for shooting the next episodes of his popular series on Amazon the 'Family Man'. He also expressed his genuine interest in promoting tourism of Arunachal Pradesh.

"During our interaction, Manoj ji expressed his willingness to visit Arunachal and other Northeastern States to explore sites for shooting the next episodes of his popular series on Amazon the 'Family Man'. He also expressed his genuine interest in promoting tourism of the State", posted Chowna Mein.

Welcoming the actor the state, Chowna Mein further added, "I extended a warm welcome and invited him to be my guest, recognizing the potential for his visit to showcase the unparalleled beauty and cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh to a broader audience. Looking forward for his visit to my home State".

Earlier, in a candid conversation with his fans, Bajpayee shared exciting updates on the much-awaited 'Family Man Season 3'.

Manoj Bajpayee while talking about 'Family Man Season 3' mentioned that he will start shooting by the end of February.

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