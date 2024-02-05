The Assam Legislative Assembly's Budget Session commences today, February 5, and is slated to continue until February 28. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will address the assembly on the inaugural day of the session.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is scheduled to present the state budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on February 12. In anticipation of the budget session, stringent security measures have been put in place within the state assembly premises.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the Assam Polygamy Ban Bill will be introduced in the current assembly session.

In addition to this, the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, along with a number of new and amendment bills, will be introduced during the budget session.

Also read: Assam: Budget session to begin from first week of February next year, Polygamy Bill in focus