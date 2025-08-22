ADG Border Roads (East) reviews strategic road projects under Project Vartak in Arunachal

Jitendra Prasad, Vishisht Seva Medal, Additional Director General of Border Roads (East), concluded a week-long inspection of infrastructure projects under Project Vartak on August 22, 2025.

Project Vartak, headquartered in Tezpur, has been engaged in road and bridge construction in the Kameng and Tawang districts since 1960.

During his visit, the ADGBR reviewed several key projects, including the Orang-Kalaktang-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) road, Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road, BJG axis, Sela-Chhabrela road, and Sela Tunnel in Kameng district under the 14 Task Force.

The OKSRT realignment project between Balemu and Kalaktang will reduce travel distance by 17 km and eliminate multiple zigzags to ensure smoother traffic flow.



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He also inspected ongoing works on the Dirang Bypass and the 135-meter Pinjoli bridge on the BCT road. The bypass is expected to ease traffic congestion in Dirang town, while the bridge, nearing completion, is a critical strategic infrastructure.

In Tawang district, Prasad reviewed multiple border-area projects, including road stretches from Nelya-Hatonga, Nelya-Ring Contour, Nelya-Dhaula, as well as Sungestar-Sulula, Cheema-Karpola, and Tawang-PTSO Lake-Bumla-Assam Hill-LGG roads.

He also inspected the 52 km LGG-Damteng-Yangtse road under the 120 RCC of the 763 Task Force.

The ADGBR emphasized that robust road connectivity is vital for socio-economic development, enhancing access to health and education, boosting trade, and promoting tourism in border areas.

He commended Project Vartak and all Task Forces and RCCs for maintaining roads in challenging terrains and harsh climatic conditions, and provided guidance on technical and planning matters to ensure timely project completion.