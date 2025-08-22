Pema Khandu Rs 332 cr assets, Himanta Biswa Rs 17 cr, Lalduhoma Rs 4 cr — wealth & profile of Northeast CMs: ADR

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released a detailed analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of Chief Ministers from the northeastern states, highlighting wide variations in wealth, liabilities, education, and income.

According to the report, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is the richest CM in the region with declared assets worth over ₹332 crore and liabilities of about ₹180 crore. The 44-year-old leader, a graduate by qualification, declared no personal income.

In contrast, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, aged 73, has the lowest declared assets among his peers, amounting to just ₹4.13 crore, with liabilities of about ₹21 lakh.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, 72, holds assets worth ₹46.95 crore with liabilities of ₹8.69 lakh, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, 52, declared assets worth ₹17.27 crore and liabilities of ₹3.51 crore. Sarma, a doctorate holder, reported the annual self-income in the region at ₹25.94 lakh.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma, 44, a postgraduate, declared assets of ₹14.06 crore with liabilities of ₹24.13 lakh, while his annual income stood at ₹29.57 lakh.



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Tripura CM Manik Saha, 70, also a postgraduate, reported assets worth ₹13.90 crore, liabilities of ₹13.27 lakh, and an income of ₹19.66 lakh.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), 56, declared assets worth ₹6.69 crore with liabilities of ₹15 lakh. He is a graduate by education and reported no personal income.

The report highlights that education levels of the northeastern CMs range from graduates to doctorate holders, with most leaders above the age of 44.

Collectively, the seven leaders represent a wide spectrum of financial and academic backgrounds, underlining the diversity in the political leadership of the region.

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) & National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 30 current Chief Ministers in State Assemblies and Union Territories across the nation.

This data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the Chief Ministers prior to contesting their last elections. At present, Manipur is under President’s Rule.