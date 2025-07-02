African swine fever hits Arunachal’s Longding; containment zones declared

A confirmed case of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been reported from Luaksim village in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, prompting immediate containment measures by the district veterinary authorities.

The case was confirmed on Wednesday after a blood sample tested positive at the National Research Centre on Pig in Rani, Assam. The sample had been sent for laboratory testing by the Kanubari Mobile Veterinary Unit, with veterinary officer Dr. Ganno Tayeng overseeing the diagnosis.

In response to the detection, the Veterinary Department of Longding district has issued a public advisory aimed at controlling the spread of the highly contagious disease, which affects domestic and wild pigs and has no known cure or vaccine.

District Veterinary Officer (DVO) Dr. Ojuli Moyong has declared a 1 km radius around Luaksim village as an infected zone, in accordance with standard operating procedures. Additionally, a 10 km radius beyond the infected area has been marked as a surveillance zone.



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To prevent further spread of the disease, the department has banned the movement of pigs and piglets in and out of both the infected and surveillance zones. The sale and slaughter of pigs within these areas have also been strictly prohibited until further notice.

All local pig markets, including temporary or weekly markets, operating within the notified zones have been ordered shut down with immediate effect.

Veterinary officials have urged the public and pig farmers to cooperate with the containment measures and report any signs of illness or pig deaths in their area. Authorities have also begun awareness campaigns to inform communities about the symptoms and risks associated with African Swine Fever.

ASF does not affect humans, but it poses a severe threat to the livestock economy, particularly in rural and tribal regions where pig farming is a significant livelihood.

The Longding district administration has assured that all efforts are being taken to monitor the situation closely and prevent the further spread of the virus.