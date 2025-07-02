Arunachal is India's largest carbon sink, says CM Khandu

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday declared that Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as India's largest carbon sink, contributing significantly to the nation's climate mitigation goals.

In a statement shared as part of the ongoing 'PEMA 3.0 – Year of Reforms and Growth' campaign, Khandu emphasised that the state plays a vital role in India's journey toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Highlighting Arunachal's exceptional ecological value, Khandu revealed that the state contributes an impressive 14.38% to India’s total carbon sequestration and possesses the highest carbon stock in the country — 1,021 million tonnes. With 79% of its total area under forest cover, Arunachal Pradesh continues to serve as a green shield for the nation.



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"This rich carbon stock is critical for India to meet its net-zero emissions target by 2070," Khandu wrote on social media. Referring to the state as "the lungs of the Himalayas," he stressed its silent but crucial role in the global fight against climate change.

Despite its environmental significance, Khandu acknowledged that Arunachal is already experiencing the effects of climate change and called for collective efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. "The impacts are visible and increasingly real," he said, urging both policy and public commitment to sustainable development.

Arunachal's diverse forest landscape — ranging from tropical rainforests to alpine woodlands — acts as a natural sponge for carbon dioxide, absorbing vast quantities of greenhouse gases and contributing to climate resilience. The chief minister’s remarks align with national and global climate action priorities and serve to highlight the importance of preserving India’s northeastern biodiversity frontier.

The announcement is part of the PEMA 3.0 initiative, which aims to showcase key governance reforms, with a focus on sustainability, inclusive growth, and environmental stewardship.