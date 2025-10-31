African Swine fever outbreak: Papum Pare DC imposes ban on pig transport

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate of Papum Pare district, DC in charge Tame Yajum, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 7 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, following reports of suspected African Swine Fever (ASF) cases in several parts of the district.

According to the order, the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer (DAH&VO) reported 29 suspected ASF cases in Gorubandha and Taramjuli under Banderdewa Circle, 10 in Kimin, 3 in Doimukh, and 2 in Papu Nallah. The ASF virus, which affects pigs, is highly contagious and fatal, with no available vaccine or treatment, posing a serious economic threat to pig farmers.



Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh University hosts first convocation, highlights women’s academic success

To prevent the further spread of the disease, the Deputy Commissioner has prohibited the inter-state and inter-district movement or transportation of pigs and pig products through the livestock and police check gates at Hollongi, Gumto, Kimin, Banderdewa, and Kakoi until further notice.

The Superintendent of Police, ADCs of Balijan and Kimin, SDO Doimukh, and Circle Officers of Banderdewa and Gumto have been directed to maintain strict vigilance and ensure enforcement of the order at all check gates.

The prohibitory order was issued on October 30, 2025, under the signature of Smt. Tame Yajum, i/c Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate, Papum Pare District, Yupia.