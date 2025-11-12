Air cargo services resume at Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar after temporary halt

Air cargo services have officially resumed at Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar, bringing much-needed relief to traders, MSMEs, and exporters in Arunachal Pradesh.

The services were temporarily suspended following the shifting of flight operations to the airport’s newly inaugurated terminal building.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the office of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja confirmed that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Regional Director has granted approval for the resumption of air cargo operations. The directive has been communicated to the Donyi Polo Airport Director and IndiGo Services Manager, enabling immediate operational restart.

The suspension of cargo services had caused significant logistical challenges for the Department of Trade and Commerce and several MSMEs in the state. The issue came to light when the department reported difficulties in dispatching consignments for the upcoming India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from November 14 to 27.



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Responding swiftly, Minister Balo Raja wrote to the Donyi Polo Airport authorities, urging immediate restoration of cargo services. His sustained efforts paid off when the BCAS granted security clearance, paving the way for operations to resume.

Donyi Polo Airport Director P. Narendra confirmed that IndiGo Airlines has already made all necessary arrangements and that air cargo services are now available with immediate effect.

The restoration of cargo services is expected to boost trade connectivity and ensure the timely movement of goods from Arunachal Pradesh, further enhancing the state’s participation in national and international markets.