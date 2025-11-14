Ambulance crew performs emergency delivery in remote Roing area of Arunachal

In a remarkable display of skill and commitment, Pilot Deepok Gurung and EMT Binggu Tayeng of DH Roing successfully delivered a baby inside an ambulance while transporting a pregnant woman from Haru Pahar, a remote village in Koronu Circle of Roing district of Arunachal.

The EMRI Green Health Services team, operating ambulance AR-01-N-8386, had travelled nearly an hour through severely depleted road conditions when the patient went into intense labour.

According to reports, complications during labour made urgent medical intervention critical. With limited resources and no time to reach the hospital, EMT Binggu Tayeng quickly assessed the patient’s vital signs before and after delivery, ensuring she remained stable throughout the process. As the ambulance navigated narrow and winding roads, labour progressed rapidly, prompting the EMT to conduct the delivery en route.



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Drawing on her training and composure under pressure, Tayeng safely delivered a healthy baby girl just minutes before the ambulance arrived at DH Roing. “Despite the challenging circumstances, we were focused on providing the best care possible,” she said. “It was an unforgettable experience, and I’m grateful that we could support this family during such a critical moment.”

Upon reaching the hospital, both mother and newborn were in stable condition and received immediate medical care. Hospital staff praised the EMT’s swift action and professionalism, noting the vital role emergency medical teams play in rural and hard-to-reach regions.

The incident highlights both the importance of emergency medical services and the significant challenges faced by healthcare providers in remote areas. As the family celebrates the safe arrival of their baby girl, the episode stands as a powerful reminder of the life-saving work carried out by emergency responders every day.