Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister, and BJP National President JP Nadda arrived in Itanagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh CM-designate Pema Khandu. The ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 13.

Pema Khandu has been elected as the BJP legislature party leader and is poised to take oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 13 at 10 AM at the DK Convention Centre.

The preparations are in full swing in Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, for the swearing-in ceremony of Pema Khandu. The stage has been set and Pema Khandu will be taking oath at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall on June 13. Tight security arrangements are in place for the grand ceremony in Itanagar. Pema Khandu will be taking oath as Chief Minister for the third time.

Union Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda BJP National President, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphuo Rio, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, and many other VIPs will witness the swearing-in ceremony.



Also read: Pema Khandu to take oath as Arunachal Chief Minister for third term tomorrow