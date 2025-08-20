Anjaw holds public hearing on 1200 MW Kalai-II hydropower project

Anjaw district witnessed a significant development with the conduct of the Environmental Public Hearing for the proposed 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydroelectric Project at the Tribal Cultural Centre in Hawai.

The hearing was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) and executed by M/s THDC India Limited.

The event saw the active participation of district officials, project representatives, stakeholders, and members of the local community, reflecting the importance of striking a balance between harnessing hydroelectric potential and addressing environmental safeguards and community aspirations.



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Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, Superintendent of Police Anurag Dwivedi, APSPCB representative T. Manlong (AEE), THDC Executive Director Anil Kr. Ghildiyal and THDC General Manager Dinesh Shukla were among the key officials present.

The Chairman of Project Affected Families (PAFs), Behenso Pul, also attended the hearing along with a large number of local stakeholders.

Officials emphasized that the Kalai-II project holds promise for boosting the state’s power generation capacity while ensuring that environmental and social concerns remain central to its implementation.

The hearing marks an important step toward securing statutory clearances for the project.