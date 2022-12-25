The All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) on December 25 refused to call off the 12-hour bandh in the state on December 27 with regards to Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

The development comes after the students' organisation met the state Home Minister Bamang Fleix on December 25 who requested them to call off the bandh citing that such shutdowns will hamper common people.

However, after the meeting, ANSU clarified that they are going ahead with the 12-hour bandh on December 27 as announced.

''ANSU will continue to fight the APPSC paper leak scam until all of the demands made by the ANSU to the government are fully met,'' said ANSU president Nabam Dodum while speaking to media over the matter.

On December 23, ANSU had announced a 12-hour bandh accusing the government of a lackadaisical attitude regarding the memorandum placed on behalf of the aspirants to the Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on December 3 just after the referendum rally.

On December 3, as many as 90 organizations, parents, and students held a mass rally in one of Arunachal's biggest rallies ever to protest the APPSC paper leak scam.

''The All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) has taken serious note of the lackadaisical attitude of the state government regarding the memorandum placed on behalf of the aspirants to the Hon'ble Chief Minister on 03 December 2022 just after the referendum rally. After going through the various development with respect to our demands, the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) along with the aspirants of the state are dismayed over the non-fulfillment of our genuine demands for the greater interest of the state,'' the students' organization had said in an official statement.

''Therefore, the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) have decided to call for a 12 Hours Bandh within Capital Complex, Itanagar from 05 AM to 05 PM on December 27, 2022,'' it further added.

Also read: APPSC paper leak case: Arunachal government invites All Nyishi Studens' Union for talks