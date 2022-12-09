The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against eight accused in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh) in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged leakage of question paper of an examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

The names of the accused are Ahkilesh Yadav, Taket Jerang, Tama Saroh, Thomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk, Loth Ezing, Binam Jomang, Talung Jomang.

Earlier , CBI had registered a case on October 26, 2022 on the request of Government of Arunachal Pradesh and further notification from Government of India.

The said case was registered against a private person of a Coaching Institute at Itanagar and unknown officials of APPSC on complaint related to the allegations of leakage of question paper before written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by APPSC on 26th & 27th August 2022.

The Complainant, who is a candidate) alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC.

Searches were earlier conducted on November 3, 2022 at around 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh which resulted into recovery of incriminating documents/articles including fake/counterfeit stamps of executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, Executive Engineer, State Bank of India, Hard discs, pen drive etc.

Further Investigation is continuing.