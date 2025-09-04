APPSC reschedules Arunachal Engineering Service Examination (Mains) to September 28–29

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced revised dates for the Arunachal Engineering Service Examination (AESE-2025) mains, which were earlier scheduled for September 6 and 7.

The exams have been rescheduled to September 28 and 29, 2025, due to administrative reasons.

According to the notification, Technical Paper-I (Descriptive) will be held on September 28 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by Technical Paper-II (Descriptive) in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

On September 29, the General Paper, covering General English, General Studies, and Aptitude Test (Objective), will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.



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The Commission clarified that admit cards already issued to candidates qualified through the recruitment test remain valid, with no changes other than the examination dates. All other terms and conditions outlined in earlier notifications dated August 27 and 28 will also remain unchanged.

The APPSC, in its order signed by Secretary Priyarshny P, IAS, stated that the decision was taken with the approval of the Commission.