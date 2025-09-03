Gauhati High Court stays Arunachal Engineering Service (AESE) 2025 mains exam

The Gauhati High Court has stayed the Arunachal Engineering Service Examination (AESE) 2025 Mains, delivering a setback to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), which was in the midst of revamping its examination process.

The stay was granted following a plea by the aspirants who alleged irregularities in the conduct of the AESE Mains. The petitioners approached the High Court seeking intervention to address the alleged discrepancies and ensure a fair examination process.

The court’s stay means that the ongoing Mains examination cannot proceed until further directions are issued. APPSC officials are yet to comment on the development.



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This development is likely to impact candidates who had already appeared or were preparing for the Mains, adding uncertainty to the recruitment process for key engineering posts in the state.

The next hearing is likely to be held in October; however, an official order from the court is yet to come.

This is a breaking story.