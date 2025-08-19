APWWS hails MLA Honchun Ngandam’s bold call to end polygamy in Arunachal

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has commended Honchun Ngandam, MLA from Pongchau-Wakka in Longding district, for his bold stand against polygamy during the Special Session of the Assembly Golden Jubilee.

Addressing fellow legislators, Ngandam urged elected representatives to lead by example and reject polygamy, calling it a crucial step toward strengthening family responsibility and social harmony.

“In this Golden Jubilee, I want to say this — we have learned a sense of responsibility. We’ve addressed issues like alcoholism, hunting, and development. We’ve learned many things — but not yet about polygamy. It’s time we learn about that too,” Ngandam said.

He further highlighted the example set by legislators from Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, stating, “We are twelve MLAs — each of us has only one wife. People should learn from us.”



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APWWS welcomed his statement, reiterating that polygamy perpetuates violence and discrimination against women, harms children, and violates the fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution. “It is high time the State Government frames a law to ban polygamy in Arunachal Pradesh. We have consistently advocated against this practice and once again reiterate our appeal for urgent legislative action,” the organisation said in a statement.

APWWS expressed gratitude to Ngandam for raising the issue on the Assembly floor and called on other elected leaders to stand united in advancing gender equality, protecting women’s rights, and safeguarding family welfare.