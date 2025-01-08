In a historic ceremony marking a significant milestone, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India, hoisted a majestic 73-feet High Mast National Flag at Jemithang in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The flag was raised near the Gorsam Chorten, the first administrative center towards the Indo-Tibet border, amidst an enthusiastic gathering of over 200 locals and Indian Army personnel.

The event was presided over by Brig. Vipul Singh Rajput, Commander of the Tawang Brigade, and attended by prominent figures including Lek Norbu, Zila Parishad Member, Deewan Mara, Circle Officer of Jemithang, Gaon Burahs, local residents, and school children. The Indian Army soldiers hoisted the tri-colour with military honours, followed by the National Anthem and cheers of "Jai Hind" to commemorate the momentous occasion.



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This high mast flag not only symbolizes national pride but also enhances the scenic beauty of the Jemithang Valley, located near the India-Tibet and India-Bhutan borders.

The initiative, led by the Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps and executed by the Ball of Fire Division of the Indian Army, aligns with the broader vision for Border Area Development.

It was supported by the Flag Foundation of India and is the second such high-mast flag in Tawang in the past year, with the first being installed at the strategic Bum La in January 2024.

The new flag serves as both a national monument and a symbol of strength, while also contributing to the area's growing tourist potential, especially near the border. More high mast flags are planned for other key locations in Tawang as part of the Border Area Development initiative.