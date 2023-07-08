Amidst inclement weather, an advanced light helicopter which was undertaking a medical evacuation mission in Arunachal Pradesh on July 7, made one skid landing on the road while evacuating patients.

Following the landing, two critical patients were evacuated to Assam’s Jorhat district thereafter.

Informing about the same, Spear Corps of the Indian Army on Saturday took to Twitter saying, “An Advanced Light Helicopter was tasked to undertake medical evacuation mission on 07 July 23 in #ArunachalPradesh. Bad weather precluded reaching the designated place- Helicopter made 'One Skid Landing' on a road. 2 critical patients evacuated to Jorhat thereafter.”

Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on July 7 predicted heavy rainfall over Assam and the Northeast region over the next five days.

Heavy rainfall, triggering landslides and erosion have made travelling to remote parts of northeast region tough for emergency services.

For the complete video check here:-

#ArunachalPradesh: Two critical patients were evacuated from Arunachal Pradesh to #Jorhat, as an Advanced Light #Helicopter was tasked to undertake a medical evacuation mission on July 7.



Bad weather precluded reaching the designated place after which the Helicopter had to make… pic.twitter.com/wP23RvL6Hs — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) July 8, 2023

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