Assam Rifles organises pre entrance exam for Sainik School for class V students at Government Upper Primary School, Phangtip, Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh on July 7, 2023.

The exam was conducted to identify potential students who will be able to qualify Sainik School Entrance Exam.

This will help us to shortlist potential students so that we can prepare them for Sainik School Entrance Exam by guiding them and by conducting mock test exams.

All the students actively contested the Sainik School Entrance Exam. A total of 15 students participated in the exam and highly appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Assam Rifles.



Also Read: Arunachal: Mechuka town gets 4G service for the first time