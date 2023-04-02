An army personnel was killed in a landslide near the India-China border in Arunachal on March 27.

In the early hours of March 27, a team of Indian Army personnel was performing an operational task in the forward area of the Tawang sector when they were struck by a sudden, massive landslide that produced debris that measured 6-7 feet in height and included fallen trees, rock, and mud.

Subedar AS Dhagale became entangled in the debris while everyone else was able to escape unharmed.

To locate him, a search operation was immediately launched.

Subedar AS Dhagale's mortal remains were recovered from the landslide site on Saturday at approximately 10:50 a.m., following a massive search that lasted for four days and involved multiple teams and specialized equipment. The remains of the deceased have been moved to Tawang District Hospital.

Sub AS Dhagale was from Ratnagiri, a district in Maharashtra. His wife and two daughters are his survivors.

Before sending the body to the hometown, a wreath will be laid at Tawang.

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